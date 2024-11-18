Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,800 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 649,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cenntro

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cenntro stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Cenntro worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cenntro Stock Down 4.4 %

CENN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,977. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. Cenntro has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

About Cenntro

Cenntro ( NASDAQ:CENN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Cenntro had a negative net margin of 109.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter.

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

