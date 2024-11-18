CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNBX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,155. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About CNBX Pharmaceuticals
