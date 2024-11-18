CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNBX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,155. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

