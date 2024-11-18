Alphabet (GOOGL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently:

11/6/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/31/2024 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $204.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $206.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $206.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/24/2024 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $196.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $217.00 to $208.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/9/2024 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $222.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $182.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/30/2024 – Alphabet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Alphabet had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.59. 9,962,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,066,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.90 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Alphabet Inc alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,795 shares of company stock valued at $34,471,141 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 43,005.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,086,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700,111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 587.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,690,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,772,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 116.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,670,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,437,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18,810.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,434,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.