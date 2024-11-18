Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2024

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 408,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,154.5 days.

Ampol Price Performance

Shares of CTXAF stock remained flat at $18.30 on Monday. Ampol has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01.

Ampol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol’s network of stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.