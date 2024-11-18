PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $157.76 and last traded at $159.52, with a volume of 880318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.62.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $218.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17,113.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,429,000 after buying an additional 2,775,679 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in PepsiCo by 211.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

