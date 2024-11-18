Jackson Hill Advisors LLC Has $15.11 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 7.7% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in S&P Global by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $2,236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

Shares of SPGI opened at $502.51 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.53 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.62. The firm has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

