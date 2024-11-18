Elm Partners Management LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $602.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $591.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $454.77 and a 1 year high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

