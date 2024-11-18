Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.10 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.10 ($0.25). 956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 39,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

Feedback Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 million, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Feedback Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.