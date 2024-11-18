Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $2.40 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,651,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 733,749 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,884,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,995,256. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $176.91 and a 52 week high of $242.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

