Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE TSM opened at $186.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $964.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $212.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

