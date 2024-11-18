GEN Restaurant Group’s (GENK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENK traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $8.41. 18,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,737. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.42 million, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 372,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 838,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 352,922 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 175,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

