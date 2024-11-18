MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,067,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after buying an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,945,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.24 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

