Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 6,218 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,115,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,240,000 after buying an additional 915,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $4,191,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $2,804,826.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,619.18. This trade represents a 35.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,748 shares of company stock worth $20,677,431. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $267.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

