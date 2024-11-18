Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.8 %

Oracle stock opened at $183.74 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $191.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

