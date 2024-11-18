CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 7.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of NVR by 8.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 13.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $9,026.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,052.58 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9,444.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8,552.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $125.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,679. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.