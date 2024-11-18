Susquehanna Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $180.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.58. NVIDIA has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $14,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,494,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,199,254.85. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

