1,244 Shares in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 41.2% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 18.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Price Performance

EverQuote stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $624.42 million, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.06. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $103,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,664.14. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $69,671.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,911.72. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,644 shares of company stock worth $349,244. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVER has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

