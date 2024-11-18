Analysts Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Target Price at $45.75

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,644,000 after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,417,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 114,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH opened at $41.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

