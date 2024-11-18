Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.95. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $126.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,834,000 after buying an additional 7,702,585 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,320,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,534 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,896,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,022 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,039,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

