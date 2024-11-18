HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOVX. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of GeoVax Labs from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $2.43 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

