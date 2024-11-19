iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 144,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 221,601 shares.The stock last traded at $156.43 and had previously closed at $157.39.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.91.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 281,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.