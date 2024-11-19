BIP Wealth LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $597,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $323.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $246.97 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

