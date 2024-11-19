Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $49.62 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $49,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,314 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,610,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

