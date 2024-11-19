Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BHFAN stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 66,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

