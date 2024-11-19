Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Sells C$18,485.54 in Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Susan Jane Ivay sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.89, for a total transaction of C$18,485.54.

Shares of CGY stock traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$48.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$572.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.30. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$42.88 and a 12-month high of C$61.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.00.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

