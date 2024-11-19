The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $575.51 and last traded at $583.61. Approximately 453,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,216,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $587.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

