United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $133.10 and last traded at $133.76. 421,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,152,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

The firm has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 369,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after purchasing an additional 127,734 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

