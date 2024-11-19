Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,700 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 496,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Femasys by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Femasys by 123.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Femasys by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 204,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,961. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Femasys has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FEMY shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

