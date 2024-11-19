QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Trading Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.00 and last traded at $85.00. Approximately 3,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 62,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get QCR alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QCR

QCR Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. QCR had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $55,302.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,069.26. The trade was a 46.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 20.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,471 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in QCR by 148.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QCR by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QCR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of QCR by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.