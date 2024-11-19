Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 159,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 49,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.5 %

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

