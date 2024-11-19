NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
NanoViricides Trading Up 4.5 %
NYSE NNVC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,418. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.96. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
