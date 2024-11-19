Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.45. 604,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 345,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Airbus Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus SE will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

