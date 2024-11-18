GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Approximately 25.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GCT shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Aegis raised GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
GCT traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.78. GigaCloud Technology has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
