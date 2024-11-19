Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Danaher Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher has a twelve month low of $207.63 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 6.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 22.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

