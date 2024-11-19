Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Trading 7.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.69 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.22 ($0.12). 2,871,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,742,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.11).

Joules Group Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02. The company has a market capitalization of £10.33 million and a PE ratio of 461.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.22.

About Joules Group

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, including watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

