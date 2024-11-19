UEX (TSE:UEX) Stock Price Up 16.5% – Here’s Why

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 9,418,620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 1,990,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
UEX Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$275.50 million and a PE ratio of -35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49.
UEX Company Profile
UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
