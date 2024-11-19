Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $581,965.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,738.37. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $180,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,460.90. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,926,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 83.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

