Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 183121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

