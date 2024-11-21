Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 183121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.
Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.
