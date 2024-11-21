First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.61. 473,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
