First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. 950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.