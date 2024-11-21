SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3086 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from SRH REIT Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
SRHR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.92. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.
SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Company Profile
