SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3086 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from SRH REIT Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

SRHR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.92. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (SRHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of publicly traded US REITs, combined with a covered call writing strategy. The funds objective focuses on pursuing total return SRHR was launched on Nov 1, 2023 and is issued by SRH.

