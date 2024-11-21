Critical Review: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Diversified Healthcare Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $552.90 million 1.89 -$67.92 million $2.36 7.92 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.41 billion 0.42 -$293.57 million ($1.61) -1.52

ARMOUR Residential REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARMOUR Residential REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 122.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

54.2% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT 24.17% 16.76% 1.74% Diversified Healthcare Trust -26.09% -17.55% -7.20%

Risk & Volatility

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 4 0 0 2.00 Diversified Healthcare Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.06%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.05%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of December 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 371 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. DHC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

