SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 468697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

