Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

