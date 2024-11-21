Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 36717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.

