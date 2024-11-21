Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,593,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,969 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,497,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 8.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,881 shares of company stock worth $10,693,244. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $272.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
