Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

