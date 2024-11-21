King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $43.09 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 91,613 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 476.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $14,079,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 18.6% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

