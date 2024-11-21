Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10,606.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.61.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 93.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $545.00 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.50 and a 1 year high of $545.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

