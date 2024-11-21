Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 1,692 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $93.91 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.52.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

